LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department continues.
The application period for the new police chief ends Monday, marking a big step in the search for a new leader.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired former LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad on June 1 after learning that police officers did not record body camera footage of the fatal shooting of David McAtee, a Black man and business owner in west Louisville. Robert Schroeder was then appointed interim chief of the department.
The city has since hired a national firm out of Washington D.C. to help with the search.
More than 10,000 people responded to an online and phone survey about the search for a new chief, providing comments and suggestions about what characteristics the next chief should have. The most prominent being integrity, accountability and being community oriented.
Among those 10,000 people were nearly 200 LMPD employees, who mentioned the need to hire additional officers, increase pay and raise the hiring standards. They also said they want the new chief to "establish trust in the department and in the community," as well as increase accountability at all levels.
Fischer said the city might not hire a new police chief until the end of the year.
