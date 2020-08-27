LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the city of Louisville waits for the results of the Breonna Taylor investigation, it also waits to find out who will be the new chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
More than 10,000 responded to an online and phone survey about the search for a new chief that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced in June. Now, we have the results of what many of you want to see in LMPD's next leader.
Frequently used phrases from the community shows residents want the new chief to be "accountable," "community oriented" and "a person of integrity." The public also wants a "good communicator" who is "transparent."
The most prominent theme in the survey, which people could take multiple times, was "defund the police."
Nearly 200 LMPD employees also responded to the survey. They mentioned the need to "hire more officers," "increase pay" and "raise hiring standards."
The employees also want the chief to "establish trust in the department and in the community" and "increase accountability" at all levels.
Respondents in the community also said they want the new chief to "promote based on merit" and "address officer discontent to improve retention."
Fischer does not expect to announce a hire for at least another four months.
"We're hoping around the end of the year," Fischer said. "So we've got a national search going for that right now. We're also conducting a top-to-bottom review of the police department to find any areas where we can improve.
"We've had a lot of community input into the police chief process, so we feel like we have a very good idea what's needed in the new chief, and I'm confident that process will workout," the mayor said.
For the next few months, LMPD officers will continue under interim Chief Robert Schroeder, who was given the position June 1 after Fischer fired former Chief Steve Conrad upon learning that LMPD officers did not record body-camera footage of the fatal shooting of David McAtee. Conrad had announced he intended to retire at the end of June.
Chicago-based consulting firm Hillard Heintze, which is conducting the top-to-bottom review of LMPD, will continue to take public input on the search for the next few months. For more info on how to provide feedback, click here.
The new chief will run a department with nearly 1,200 officers.
