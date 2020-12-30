LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Wednesday that he has kept his campaign promise to clean up Kentucky's voter rolls.
According to a news release, Adams said his office has removed the information of 33,696 dead people from Kentucky's rolls, as of Dec. 14.
"There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote," Adams said in a written statement. "Our administration has made strides in cleaning up the voter rolls, and Kentuckians should have confidence in our election system."
According to the release, the state has also removed 4,252 voters convicted of felonies, 3,435 voters who moved out of state, 586 voters who asked to de-register, and 242 voters who were judged to be mentally incompetent.
