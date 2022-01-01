LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi-truck was seen partially hanging over the edge of Interstate 65 in Louisville on Saturday night.
Police believe the driver of the semi lost control on I-65 northbound at the Crittenden Drive overpass, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Both the driver and the passenger of the semi truck were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries, Mitchell said.
The right and center lanes of I-65 northbound were closed as LMPD's Fourth Division investigates the accident.
This story may be updated.
