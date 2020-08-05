LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train plowed into a semitruck in southern Indiana Wednesday afternoon after the truck driver got stuck under the crossing arms.
The Clark County Sheriff's Department said the semi driver saw the train coming in the distance at U.S. 31N and Riley Drive.
The crossing arms were still up, but once the driver started crossing the tracks, the arms came down on the truck.
The driver threw the truck into reverse to get off the tracks but didn't make it. The train hit the rear of the trailer, which was hauling 40,000 pounds of cement bags.
No injuries were reported, but the accident site required extensive cleanup.
