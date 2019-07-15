LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul comes to the defense of a Louisville company that manufactures military supplies.
Paul visited Conco Inc., which makes ammunition containers for the U.S. military.
The company has told the senator it's concerned about competition from foreign suppliers like China.
Paul says he's urged the Pentagon to make sure it's closely following laws requiring the military to buy supplies from American companies.
"I think there is a concern that China would be getting involved in some of this business," Paul said. "And really, while I don't see China as an enemy, I see them as an adversary, I certainly don't want to be dependent upon them for our military armaments."
Conco has 100 employees and has been supplying ammunition containers since 1967.
