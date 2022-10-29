LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senator Rand Paul visited the Louisville Zoo on Saturday to spend time with a young gun violence victim.
The Republican senator and 6-year-old Malakai Roberts walked around the zoo as part of the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program.
Roberts lost his ability to see when a bullet was fired into his home, going through his temple.
"I think Christopher 2X and Malaki leading the way it is becoming a great program so it looks like several hundred kids are going to benefit from it," Paul, who is an ophthalmologist said.
Roberts and Paul personally met some of the animals including a wallaby and some seals.
The Future Healers program is a partnership between Christopher 2X Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. It provides opportunities for children impacted by violence around the Louisville area.
