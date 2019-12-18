LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBR) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just got two more primary challengers.
Former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, 69, of Richmond, filed to run for McConnell’s seat Tuesday, while Wendell K. Crow, of Coxs Creek, who formerly ran a handyman business, filed Wednesday.
McConnell officially filed for re-election Friday. Two other Republicans, Paul John Frangedakis, a Lexington chiropractor, and Louis Grider, an Elizabethtown truck driver, filed their paperwork in November.
Two Democrats, Andrew Maynard, of Georgetown, and John R. Sharpensteen, of Bonnieville, have officially filed to vie for the opportunity to challenge the Republican winner, though they likely will be facing two high-profile Democrats: Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath has announced she will be running for the seat, and state Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville, said he is weighing a run.
