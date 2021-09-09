LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Community and Technical College is giving the community a space to reflect on the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
The university hosted a 9/11 remembrance walk on Thursday that began at the fire recue training center on campus.
The self-guided tour is a mile long and is open to the public through Saturday.
"What's really sobering is it's hard to believe the students we're teaching today, some of them may not have been alive at the time of the terrorist attacks," Kentucky Fire Commission Training Coordinator John Gentry said.
Each stop along the remembrance walk is marked with signs and information about 9/11 events and quotes from first responders who survived the attacks.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.