LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is on pace for a second straight year of record-breaking gun violence after the month of September was the 20th straight month of double-digit homicides.
There were 19 homicides in September and 40 people were wounded by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide records.
In the first nine months of this year, there were more homicides and non-fatal shootings of kids under the age of 18 than in all of last year. There have been 21 kids under 18 killed, compared to 15 in all of last year.
"So much gun violence is hard to believe, and it's taking such a tremendous toll on kids left behind, who suffer emotionally because they lost someone or just live in fear because gunfire is around them. The secondary trauma of all this violence is real," said community activist Christopher 2X, executive director of Game Changers, in a statement.
With three months left this year, the number of kids under 18 wounded by gunfire, 83, is three more than suffered gunshot wounds last year.
There have been 153 homicides this year, with another 470 people wounded by gunfire. Last year, there were 173 homicides and 587 non-fatal shootings.
