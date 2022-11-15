LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A serious crash involving a truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in southern Indiana near Scottsburg has brought traffic to a standstill.
According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 19 just south of the rest areas.
The driver of the truck was hurt after hitting an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate, Tpr. Jeff Kellogg told WDRB News.
The interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours while police investigate and clear the scene. Traffic on I-65S is being diverted to Exit 29 (Scottsburg).
