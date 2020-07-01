BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service Wednesday evening reminded people of the unsolved case of Crystal Rogers, just days before the fifth anniversary of her vanishing.
The mother of five was last seen in Bardstown on July 3, 2015, by her boyfriend at the time, Brooks Houck. Her car, with her belongings still inside, was found the next day, abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway.
Houck was named as a main suspect in her disappearance, though he was never charged with a crime.
Rogers' case remains unsolved. But through the years, her family has been lifted by community support, especially when it comes to keeping her memory alive.
"When I pulled up and seen all these vehicles, it means a whole lot ... very hard day for me," said Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard.
Rogers' daughter, Kyleigh Fenwick, and Ballard recently sat down with WDRB's Fallon Glick. It was the first time Kyleigh spoke publicly about her mother's disappearance.
"People say it gets easier," she said. "It never gets easier."
Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed a year after her disappearance in November 2016 while hunting on family property. His case also remains unsolved.
