LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven years have passed since a Bardstown police officer was ambushed and murdered.
Jason Ellis was shot and killed on May 25, 2013, near the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, and there have still not been any arrests in the case.
"Jason was a chief's cop," said former Bardstown police chief and current Shepherdsville Chief Rick McCubbin. "What I mean by that is he loved the profession. He was dedicated. He was as active when it came to proactive policing as he was with reactive policing."
The Bardstown Police Department renewed its efforts to search for Ellis' killer on Memorial Day weekend with a series of Facebook videos and messages from Ellis' former coworkers.
"If anyone has any information that can help lead us to the person or persons responsible for this heinous crime, please call our tip line," Bardstown Police Chief Kim Kraezig said.
The FBI and Kentucky State Police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is urged to call police as soon as possible.
The total reward money, including other agencies, is $218,000.
