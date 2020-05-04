LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Indiana businesses opened on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close several weeks ago.
Jewelry stores are just one type of business Gov. Eric Holcomb has allowed to re-open. Benton Fine Jewelry in Jeffersonville opened its doors Monday morning for the first time since March.
Jim Benton, the president of Benton Fine Jewelry, said Monday brought a welcome sigh of relief, now that his jewelry is once again open.
"I feel for the people who can't -- a lot of the small businesses that can't survive, and the employees that had to be let go and stuff," Benton said. "But yeah, we're going to make it and hopefully start back on the right foot."
Gov. Holcomb's second phase of re-opening, which began May 4, mandates that some Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches also reopen across the state. The branch in a shopping off Lewis & Clark Parkway across from the Green Tree Mall in Clarksville was open Monday, but by appointment only. All BVM workers are wearing gloves and masks.
Public libraries were also allowed to open Monday, as well as retail and commercial businesses like apparel, furniture, and jewelry stores that had previously been operating with only curbside or delivery service. Those stores, however, are only allowed to open at 50 percent capacity.
In Indiana, shopping malls are also able to open starting Monday. However, a sign posted on the door of the Green Tree Mall in Clarksville says it won't open until Wednesday.
Restaurants are not able to open until May 11, and they're being directed to operate at 50 percent capacity until further notice.
