LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer expressed reservations Friday about Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-stage to plan to largely return the Hoosier state to normal life by July 4.
Asked about the pace of reopening in Indiana, which is part of the bi-state Louisville metro area, Fischer said Indiana has had “three or four times” the number of coronavirus deaths as Kentucky, despite having only 50% more people.
“They were a little later than us going into their Healthy at Home (emergency order), and now they are going to be coming out Healthy at Home sooner, so that potentially could be a problem,” Fischer said. “And we know that some of the rates in southern Indiana have been difficult.”
As of April 30, Indiana had confirmed 1,062 COVID-19 deaths, more than four times Kentucky's 240. Indiana's population is 53% higher than Kentucky's (6.7 million Hoosiers to Kentucky's 4.4 million).
Fischer noted that Holcomb pledged to delay or reverse his plans if the data about hospitalizations and healthcare capacity warrant such actions.
Fischer added that he would communicate with the mayors of New Albany and Jeffersonville frequently as the Indiana plan proceeds.
“It would be wise for us to coordinate as best we can,” Fischer said.
Fischer said Georgia’s experience shows that many people are still hesitant to frequent businesses and brave crowds even if local and state governments lift restrictions.
“Just because you open something up doesn’t mean people are automatically going to go there,” Fischer said.
Jefferson County recorded 90 new cases of the virus Friday, bringing the total to 1,365. Louisville Metro’s health department notched five additional deaths, bringing the total to 96.
Fischer on Friday extended an executive order under which Metro Parks-owned playgrounds, basketball courts and dog parks will remain closed through June 1.
The extension of the order also means the mayor’s annual Hike, Bike and Paddle triathlon event held on Memorial Day weekend will be canceled, which, Fischer said, “bums me out.”