LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vaccinations were still being administered at Broadbent Arena Thursday despite accumulating snowfall overnight, but that wasn't the case at some other clinics.
The North Central District Health Department in Shelbyville, Kentucky, is postponing vaccine appointments. The first dose vaccination clinic will now open on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Trimble County booster shot vaccination clinic was delayed two hours on Thursday. Residents who can't make their rescheduled appointments, should call the health department's covid helpline.
The Oldham County Health Department also postponed Thursday's vaccine appointments to next Thursday, Feb. 25.
All appointment times will remain the same. Residents who can't make their rescheduled appointments, should call the North Central District Health Department's COVID-19 helpline at (502) 390-2600.
