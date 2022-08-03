LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several pigs found in Vine Grove have now been moved to an animal sanctuary in Louisville.
According to Becki Streif, co-founder and managing director at Tribe Animal Sanctuary, she was notified Monday about nine pigs "running loose" in Vine Grove.
"Pigs get loose all the time. It's not anything to raise your eyebrows about, I mean Vine Grove is a very rural area," said Streif.
However, after saying she heard about several complaints from concerned people in the community, Streif decided to get involved and called Hardin County Animal Control.
Streif says some people thought the pigs would be aggressive, but she says they are not.
"We partner with all of the shelters and I said, 'What can I do to help?' I will say, Mike McNutt, Hardin County Animal Control, and his animal control officers are awesome," said Streif.
Streif said the owner of the pigs signed papers to surrender them to the sanctuary. She believes the owner lived in an area of town where animals such as pigs are not allowed.
Posts from the Vine Grove City Hall Facebook page let community members know about the plans for the pigs to be removed. A post also said, "Sadly, we have ordinances against these sweet babies."
Streif brought the pigs, which she says include a mom, dad, and seven piglets, to the sanctuary. She now has plans to get them vaccinated and keep them, along with dozens of other animals, at the property.
"We're a sanctuary, we're not a rescue, so usually everything that comes here stays here. We're a forever home sanctuary," she said.
Streif says a shower will likely be held in the future to help out with donations, as taking in these pigs is an unexpected cost now impacting the budget. Donations can be made to the Tribe Animal Sanctuary online.
