LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a registered sex offender was arrested in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Monday night after he sexually abused a woman and her two little girls before following them into their home.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. at a home on Northwood Loop in Lawrenceburg.
Police said they were sent to the residence after someone reported that a drunk man with a handgun was trying to get into the house. When they arrived, officers with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police found 49-year-old Jeremy True on the front porch with a 9 mm handgun, according to the arrest report. Police said his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, his speech was slurred, and he smelled strongly of alcohol. There was an open bottle of vodka next to him.
A woman inside the home allegedly told officers that True had been talking to her little girls — ages 7 and 9 — and had tried to get them to come into his house. She said he also fondled them before walking up to her and licking her neck, kissing her face and trying to get her to sit on his lap. He then followed her into her home before she was able to get him out, according to the report.
Police said while officers were talking to the woman, True blurted out "[EXPLETIVE] you!" At that point, officers told him to stand up, but he refused. Police then escorted him to a patrol car.
He allegedly told officers he was going to kill them when he got out of jail.
According to the National Sex Offender Registry, True has previously been convicted of engaging in lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 out of California.
He was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of victims under the age of 12, one count of third-degree sexual abuse, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and failure to comply with the terms of sex offender registration.
He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
