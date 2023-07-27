LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a bright future ahead for Shady Rays as it prepares to open its flagship store at Oxmoor Center this August.
Construction is currently underway, and the store is scheduled to hold a Grand Opening celebration on Aug. 5, according to a news release. The first 100 customers in the store when it opens at 10 a.m. will receive a free Mystery Pair of Shady Rays sunglasses.
No purchase is necessary, but you must be 18 or older to win the free shades.
The 1,542-sq. ft. retail space will feature Shady Rays' extensive collection of adventure and lifestyle eyewear for the whole family as well as all styles from the company's recently-launched brand, Green Wolf premium golf eyewear.
It will be located in Oxmoor's Von Maur wing, adjacent to Anthropologie and will feature both exterior and interior entrances, with the exterior entrance facing Shelbyville Road.
"We're looking forward to welcoming our loyal Louisville fans to our newest storefront at Oxmoor Center in St. Matthews," Shady Rays Founder and CEO Chris Ratterman said in a written statement. "This one is extra special for us, being in our hometown, just a few miles down the street from where the brand was founded a decade ago."
Several giveaways and promotions are planned for the Grand Opening, including additional drawings for prizes like free sunglasses for a year, a collection of wearables and merchandise from Shady Rays, ticket giveaways, gift cards, and more.
Only one entry per person. Must be 18 years or older to enter drawing. Official rules and details will be available in the store on the day of the drawings.
This is the fifth location for Shady Rays, which opened a storefront in Minnesota's Mall of America on July 1.
