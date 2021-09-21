LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Shelby County Public Schools golf programs played for a good cause on Tuesday, competing in honor of someone that made a big impact both on and off the golf course.
There was a lot of excitement at Clear Creek Park as Shelby County High School and Martha Layne Collins High School girls and boys golf teams vied for a new trophy in town: The Simpson Cup.
It's in honor of Anna Simpson, a longtime Shelby County teacher and golf coach. She lost her battle with breast cancer last year.
"It symbolizes a whole lot more than just a win," said Powell Miller, the athletic director at Collins High School. "I grew up just around the corner from Anna, so she was always kind of like a big sister."
Simpson was a longtime coach of the Shelby County High School golf programs. She was known for being lighthearted, driven and for having a desire to make kids recognize their potential.
"I don't know if she'd want the attention, but she'd be happy to see the kids, happy to see they're doing well, and everything they get to be a part of," Miller said.
The teams will compete for the cup again next year.
"It will be a traveling trophy that the winner will take back to their school," said Derrick Griffitts, Shelby County High School's girls' golf coach. "I think it'll be sought after for many years."
In an additional tribute, players also wore light blue ribbons honoring Collins High School art teacher and former girls' golf coach Matt Cockrell, who died Sunday after battling COVID-19.
