LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelby County teenager was killed in a car accident in Henry County early Sunday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
Kentucky State Police troopers were called to a single-vehicle wreck on Pendleton Road around 3:08 a.m. Sunday.
Officers believe the vehicle was traveling north on Pendleton Road when it "failed to negotiate a curve," before leaving the roadway and overturning.
The driver of the vehicle, whose name and age is unknown, was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital.
The passenger in the vehicle, a 16-year-old male from Shelby County, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His name is unknown.
Henry County EMS, Campbellsburg Fire Rescue Department and Air Methods assisted at the scene, KSP said.
The accident remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police Post 5 reconstruction team.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.