LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man accused of shooting and killing two people inside a Roosters on Preston Highway pleaded not guilty on Sunday morning.
Karson Reitz, 21, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in Jefferson County District Court. He was ordered to be held on $1 million cash bond.
Reitz can't have any contact with the victims' families or the restaurant and its employees if he bonds out of jail. He also can't be in possession of a firearm or other weapons.
Reitz is accused of shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Okolona restaurant last week. Louisville Metro Police said surveillance video shows Reitz shooting the two men.
An arrest report says Reitz knew both victims.
Amy Wolney, who worked as a bartender at the Roosters location for nine years, said Reitz and his dad, John, as well as the Miller family were regulars at Roosters.
She said there was a fist fight before the shooting.
An employee of the restaurant also says there was a fight before the shooting.
Reitz is expected back in court Jan. 4 for a preliminary hearing.
The Roosters restaurant posted on Facebook it plans to reopen Monday.
Related Stories:
- Roosters employee calls deadly double shooting 'a worst nightmare scenario'
- Shepherdsville man charged after 2 killed in Okolona restaurant shooting, victims identified
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.