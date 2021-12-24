LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Shepherdsville man is being charged with two counts of murder for the shooting and killing of two people inside an Okolona restaurant Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. at Roosters, 7405 Preston Highway.
According to an arrest report, 21-year-old Karson Reitz was seen by LMPD officers on the restaurant’s security cameras shooting two men.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the victims on Friday morning. Michael Miller, 48, of Louisville died at the restaurant. Bradley Cross, 51, of Shepherdsville died at University of Louisville Hospital.
Reitz knew both victims, according to the arrest report.
Court records show Reitz admitted to police that he shot the two men. Police haven’t detailed a motive for the shooting. It’s not clear if Reitz was arrested at the restaurant.
“It’s horribly tragic anytime something like this happens,” said LMPD Major David Allen.
Allen said an incident like this is tough anytime, but especially during Christmas.
“The department itself has had a rough week. So, for these officers to be back out here on something like this, and then working with family members, the homicide unit as well, it’s just a difficult time to see for anyone.”
Reitz is scheduled to be arraigned in court Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.