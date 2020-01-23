LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man is facing more than 100 child pornography charges after an investigation by Kentucky State Police.
According to an arrest report, KSP's undercover Internet Crimes Against Children unit was alerted to a social media account belonging to 35-year-old Bryan Wilson earlier this month.
Someone reported the account for containing child pornography. Police say they investigated the account, which contained sexual images of children as young as toddlers, as well as teenagers.
As a result, police executed a search warrant at Wilson's home in Bullitt County. According to the arrest report, investigators found more than 30 files containing child pornography on Wilson's electronic devices.
Wilson allegedly admitted to having the child pornography. Police say he told them he did not know any of the children on his devices.
He was arrested on Wednesday evening and charged with 100 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, as well as 30 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
