LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old girl is missing, and police in Shepherdsville are asking for the public's help to find her.
Natasha Karman went missing from her room at her foster home in Shepherdsville on Wednesday morning, the Shepherdsville Police Department said Thursday.
She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 165 pounds with dark blonde hair, blue eyes and freckles. Police said she may have a silvertone bag and is suspected of being with a man she met online.
She was last seen Tuesday night and may have been seen in downtown Louisville.
Police said she doesn't have medication she needs to manage behavioral health conditions.
If you see her, call 911 or the Shepherdsville Police Department at 502-921-1000.
