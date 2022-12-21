LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early.
Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday.
Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old structure. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic over the Ohio River connecting Kentucky and Indiana.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is expected to take three years. For updates, visit www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com.
