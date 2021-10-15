LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge are coming.
Westbound lanes on Interstate 64 will close for nine days starting Oct. 25 at 3 a.m. and will run through Nov. 3 at 3 a.m.
Eastbound lanes will be close on Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. that following Monday.
Crews will patch the deck and position equipment for future work. I-265 and I-65 will be available as a detour.
The project is intended to extend the life of the 59-year-old bridge that carries six lanes of traffic over the Ohio River, connecting Louisville and New Albany.
It's estimated that the long-term repairs, which includes the replacement or refurbishment of bridge decks, rehabilitation of structural steel elements and installation of new lighting, among other improvements, will extend the life of the bridge up to 30 years.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.