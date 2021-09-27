LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge will close for nine days beginning in late October.
In a news release Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said the directional closure will run from 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, through 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
During the closure, crews will be able to access the entire westbound deck to patch the deck on the approach bridges on both the Indiana and Kentucky sides of the Ohio River.
Drivers are being asked to detour to Interstates 65 and 265 to travel from Louisville to New Albany and to rejoin Interstate 64. Traffic signs and message boards will be posted in advance of the closure to let drivers know alternate routes.
Contractors working on the Sherman Minton Renewal are allowed one nine-day closure of the bridge each year in each direction, but the public must be given a 28-day notice to plan.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab of the aging bridge that connects Louisville and New Albany across the Ohio River. The hope is to add another 30 years to the 59-year-old double-deck bridge. The project is scheduled to take place over three construction seasons. The plan is to have at least one lane of traffic open in each direction 95% of the time.
To sign up for project updates via text alerts and e-newsletters, visit www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com.
Related Stories:
- New Albany businesses prepare for change in Sherman Minton traffic patterns
- Crews to begin Phase 1 of Sherman Minton rehab project in mid-September
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.