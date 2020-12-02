LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mayor of Shively has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
According to an arrest report, 59-year-old Beverly Chester-Burton was taken into custody by the Louisville Metro Police Department just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say they were sent to Manslick Road after someone reported that a car had crashed into a utility pole.
When officers arrived, they say they found Chester-Burton standing outside of a silver Cadillac with serious front-end damage. She reportedly told police that she was in the parking lot of a nearby White Castle when her accelerator got stuck and she smashed into the utility pole as she was trying to avoid hitting any other vehicles.
But several witnesses approached police. According to the arrest report, they said Chester-Burton fell asleep in the drive-thru lane and several people knocked on her window in an effort to wake her up. They said her Cadillac rear-ended a truck, causing it to smash into the vehicle in front of it. At that point, witnesses said Chester-Burton drove out of the parking lot and hit the poll.
Police say Chester-Burton smelled strongly of alcohol, and she initially admitted to drinking two martinis with dinner at about 5 p.m. She later revised her story, according to the arrest report, to say she'd consumed the beverages much later, at 9 p.m.
Chester-Burton was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
She was initially booked into Louisville Metro Corrections, but was released Wednesday morning.
