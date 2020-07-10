LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Police said a man was in critical condition early Friday after being shot in the Russell neighborhood.
At about 2 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers found the victim shot near the intersection of West Jefferson and 28th streets.
The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Police did not immediately share the victim’s name, age or any more details about the incident.
Police said they have no suspects.
