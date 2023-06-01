Shoppers brave long lines for final sales at Dee's in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shoppers lined up for a final sale on Thursday as a Louisville staple prepared to close its doors after more than five decades in business.
Dee's first opened on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews 52 years ago, selling gifts, home decor and more.
It became a staple for helping those attending the Kentucky Derby to show up in style.
The owners, Larry and Kathy Olliges, said their lease is up and they are retiring to spend more time with family and to travel.
On Thursday, many people visited the store for the final sales, and despite dealing with the long line, shoppers said it was worth it and they are sad to see the store go.
"I think it's really sad because it's something that I've put on my schedule weekly to plan for holidays for my family and to fill my home," said shopper Morgan Melton. "It's a happy place to come. ... we're really sad, but to love them well, we need to give one good final blowout sale for them."
A final closing day has not yet been announced, but there will be sales going on leading up to it.
