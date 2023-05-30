LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville business known for helping people attend the Kentucky Derby in style is closing its doors.
The owners of Dee's, on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews, are closing up shop to retire.
Kathy and Larry Olliges made the announcement "with mixed emotions" in a post to the Dee's Facebook page Tuesday evening.
After 52 years of running the business, the couple wants to spend more time with their children and grandchildren, travel, and "maybe even enjoy some Derby festival events."
"We want to say thank you to all of our customers who have shopped at Dee's the last 52 years," they said in the Facebook post. "We are grateful for your patronage and we will miss seeing you in our store."
The store will be closed Wednesday as the store gets ready for a retirement sale, which is set to start at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1.
Dee's celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020.
