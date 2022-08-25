LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Stoneware & Co. presented a check Friday morning for $13,400 to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation.
The money came from the auction of limited-edition Woodford Reserve bottles, which were signed during Kentucky Derby week this year by trainer Doug O'Neill and jockey Mario Gutierrez, who together won the 2012 Derby with "I'll Have Another."
The 400 signed bottles sold out in a few days, and now, the money raised will be used to care for retired racehorses.
"Hay is one of our biggest costs, besides housing the horses," said Whitney Vogel with the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation. "So we're just getting ready to go into our big hay campaign, ... Their only job is to enjoy the rest of their life."
This is the third year Stoneware & Co. has partnered with Brown Foreman and Churchill Downs for the fundraiser. Feeding a thoroughbred for the rest of its life after it retires is estimated to cost $25,000.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.