LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The main location of the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness (LMPHW) on East Gray Street is temporarily closed due to "significant flooding inside the building."
Officials said in a news release on Monday that the building would be closed "until further notice."
"Employees were sent home early Monday morning for safety reasons, after water was found accumulating on the third, second and first floors," LMPHW said in a news release. "Those who can, will work remotely until it is deemed safe to re-enter the building."
It's unclear what caused the flooding and the extent of the damage caused is being assessed, officials said.
LMPHW is encouraging those who are seeking its services to reach out to Metro 311 online or by calling (502) 574-5000 in the meantime.
Services have been unaffected at the Women, Infants and Children Program and Specialty Clinic.
LMPHW has made temporary changes and relocations until the building is safe to return to. The Harm Reduction Outreach Service Program has been moved to 1229 South Shelby Street and will be open Tuesday. The Tuberculosis Clinic is closed, and patients are being rescheduled. Those needing to pay for or renew health permits can do so online, here.
For more information about the temporary closure and its impact at the health department, click here.
Officials do not yet have an estimated reopening date.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.