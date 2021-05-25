LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek High School students held their own prom last weekend, but it went further than dancing and dinner.
Tyler Hagan, a senior at Silver Creek, hosted a prom at Montgomery Farms in Underwood, Indiana, with the help of his friends and family.
More than 200 students attended the alternative prom.
After paying the venue and other costs, Hagan had more than $2,000 left over.
Instead of pocketing it himself, Hagan decided to donate the leftover money. Hagan, who is joining the U.S. Navy after graduation, decided between donating to Wounded Veteran charities or the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
"I had a close friend, Jarod, he committed suicide a while back so that was an organization that meant a lot to me and those were two organizations that meant a lot to me so it was an easy decision," Hagan said. "All of us students voted together on which one to chose and everyone voted for that one."
Silver Creek's Class of 2021 each donated $7 to reach $2,021, which will be given to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
