LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Simmons College program will give students skills and leadership opportunities.
Simmons College is partnering with the Propel Center for a first-of-its-kind initiative that will serve as a hub for all 100-plus Historically Black Colleges and Universities, designed to connect students and faculty from across the community.
It will provide them with skills, tools and resources to get ready for the workforce.
Apple and Southern Company are supporting the project as founding partners
Students can access virtual and in-person instruction from the Propel Center, which is headquartered in Atlanta.
