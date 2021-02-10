LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freezing rain and sleet fell across Kentuckiana on Wednesday, creating some dangerous conditions and a lot of accidents.
Kentucky Emergency Management activated its State Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday morning, allowing KYEM personnel — along with representatives of the transportation department, law enforcement, power and utilities — to all monitor the weather system.
The winter storm brought freezing rain, sleet, snow and ice to various parts of Kentucky and Indiana.
"We ask Kentuckians to be cautious of roadway conditions that will be hazardous in some areas," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "Please stay off roadways unless necessary."
KYEM is also urging to motorists to be cautious while driving as black ice is expected to form on roadways and overpasses. On Tuesday, crews were out preparing highways for winter snow and ice.
"If you must travel, please reduce your speed, give yourself extra time and check road conditions before you leave at
GoKY.ky.gov," KYEM Executive Director Michael Dossett said.
The Kentucky State Police Department
has created a video with tips on how to drive more safely on ice and snow. VIDEO
The governor's office is also reminding the public that power outages are possible as a result of this storm. If you lose power, remember the following:
Alternate heat sources can pose a risk of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning if used incorrectly. Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and placed at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat our home. For more information, CLICK HERE. Upon the event of a downed power line or power outage, contact your local utility company, which should be able to provide you with information on the expected duration of your outage. Stay away from downed power lines or broken utility lines.
Kentucky residents are encouraged to have winter weather emergency car and home kits at the ready.
For information on what kinds of items to include in these kits, CLICK HERE.
In southern Indiana, city roads were covered and slick. The Indiana Department of Transportation told WDRB News there are about 100 trucks out all across the region, treating and clearing roads through at least Thursday afternoon, with a shift change at midnight.
The road conditions prompted some counties to issue a Travel Watch, meaning only essential travel should happen — such as driving to and from work or driving for an emergency. Other counties issued advisories, meaning drivers should use extra caution on the roads.
It's also important to check on your neighbors to make sure they have the shelter, warmth and food they need.
Take care of those pets! Winter weather can pose risks for animals.
For tips from the Kentucky Humane Society on how to keep your pets safe, CLICK HERE. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.