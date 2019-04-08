LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Slipknot, Guns N' Roses, Disturbed and Rob Zombie headline the 2019 "Louder than Life" festival.
After being canceled in 2018 because of flooding at Champions Park, the festival is ready to rock with a slew of rock and metal bands at a new venue.
Event organizers have booked big names like Marilyn Manson, Stone Temple Pilots, Godsmack and more that will rock Louisville during this year's festival that's scheduled to start on Sept. 27, and continue through Sept. 29 at the Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center.
It was announced last week that Guns N' Roses will headline Saturday night of the event. Here's a look at the complete lineup:
Friday, Sept. 27:
- Slipknot
- Staind
- A Day to Remember
- Chevelle
- I Prevail
- Architects
- Beartooth
- Motionless in White
- Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals
- Gwar
- The Crystal Method
- Graveyard
- Frank Carter
- New Years Day
- All Them Witches
- Crown Lands
- Joyous Wolf
- Santa Cruz
Saturday, Sept. 28
- Godsmack
- Ice Cube
- Halestorm
- Dropkick Murphys
- Stone Temple Pilots
- Suicidal Tendencies
- Melvins
- Andrew W.K.
- Badflower
- Anti-Flag
- Knocked Loose
- Red Kross
- Parlor Mob
- Like A Storm
- Jelly Roll
- Dirty Honey
- Ded
Sunday, Sept. 29
- Disturbed
- Rob Zombie
- Marilyn Manson
- Breaking Benjamin
- Die Antwoord
- Three Days Grace
- Sum 41
- Deadland Ritual
- White Reaper
- Demon Hunter
- HO9909
- Angel Du$t
- Sick Puppies
- Amigo the Devil
- Fire from the Gods
- Broken Hands
- Anemic Royalty
More information about this year's Louder Than Life can be found on its website.
Last year's Louder than Life festival was canceled, after flooding at Champions Park that forced Danny Wimmer Productions to cut short the Bourbon and Beyond festival because of torrential rain.
So the promoters moved those festivals to the Kentucky Expo Center. In addition to Louder Than Life, the Hometown Rising Country Music and Bourbon festival is scheduled for Sept. 14 & 15, featuring Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan Keith Urban.
Bourbon and Beyond is scheduled for Sept. 20-22, with the Foo Fighters, Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band headlining.
Tickets for this year's Louder Than Life festival went on sale Monday morning at 9 a.m.
According to information online, a "Trifesta" pass to attend all three festivals is available, with prices beginning at $299.
