Storefront in New Albany, Indiana

As part of a new economic stimulus program, county commissioners are paying small businesses to pack meals for seniors citizens and members of the county's the homeless population. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A nonprofit economic development organization has set up a $300,000 loan fund to help southern Indiana businesses recover from the pandemic.

One Southern Indiana (1si) created the Caesars Foundation Community and Cultural Relief Program to provide no-interest loans to businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Applicants must own and operate food service, retail, salon or spa businesses in Clark or Floyd counties and have fewer than 51 employees. Home-based businesses are excluded.

For applications and more details, go to 1si’s official website. You also can donate to the fund. 

