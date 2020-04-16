LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A nonprofit economic development organization has set up a $300,000 loan fund to help southern Indiana businesses recover from the pandemic.
One Southern Indiana (1si) created the Caesars Foundation Community and Cultural Relief Program to provide no-interest loans to businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Applicants must own and operate food service, retail, salon or spa businesses in Clark or Floyd counties and have fewer than 51 employees. Home-based businesses are excluded.
For applications and more details, go to 1si’s official website. You also can donate to the fund.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.