NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small plane was forced to emergency land at golf course in southern Indiana on Friday night.
The Jennings County Sheriff's Department said the plane landed at the St. Anne's Golf Course, which is not far from the North Vernon Municipal Airport, just before 9:15 p.m.
Police say the pilot made an emergency landing on the fairway of the golf course immediately after takeoff because of a mechanical issue. The pilot was not injured.
The single-engine Cessna was registered to a LLC in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Police say the FAA has been contacted to investigate.
