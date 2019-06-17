LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Louisville business lets patrons who are having a bad day go into a rage.
Literally.
Smash Time is Louisville's first rage room, and owner Meagan Cullen doesn't mince words about its premise.
"It's a room where you break things," she said.
And that includes all kinds of things. Plates. Glass bottles. Computer keyboards. Flat-screen televisions.
Patrons can throw them against walls, beat them with baseball bats and just generally give their anger an outlet. It's a legal outlet, one that doesn't involve injuries or arrest reports.
"Who hasn't wanted to throw a tantrum in their life?" Cullen asked. "Now you can."
Cullen, a former 911 operator, and her firefighter fiance Brian Larson broke the idea for Smash Time after seeing it on reality show.
They said living with two teenage girls has also driven home the necessity of letting off a little steam. The rage room is only for adults 18 years of age or older, and visitors must sign a release to get their release.
"Honestly, I think it's going to be a lot of housewives," Larson said.
There's just one room with wood panels backed by styrofoam to protect the walls. Prices range from $20 to $100 for 15 to 60 minutes in the room.
"We're going to have two cameras," Larson said.
The business is in the final phase of construction before the deconstruction takes place.
Doors open Sunday, June 23, in the Hillview complex, located off Preston Highway, and despite the destruction that patrons will ultimately let loose on its premises, Larson and Cullen said safety is a top priority.
"We've got helmets, face shields, cover all, gloves and closed-toed shoes," Cullen said.
Visitors are welcome to bring their old junk. If you can break it, Smash Time will take it.
Both Cullen and Larson admit they have much riding on this project.
"You got time, money, everything involved with opening a business," Larson said. "Is it going to fail or is it going to succeed?"
Smash Time is available by appointment only. The business is located at 6470 N. Preston Hwy. in Louisville. They can be reached at (502)-227-1507, or by CLICKING HERE.
