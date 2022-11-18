JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several southern Indiana families faced a judge Friday morning, but not because of any crimes. In fact, some of the families had been looking forward to this court appearance for years.
The Clark County Courthouse in Jeffersonville recognized National Adoption Day on Friday. According to the courts, there were 20 total adoptions.
The courtroom and nearby hallway were decorated with brightly colored balloons and streamers to celebrate the big day for so many families.
"We've just been waiting for this day," Sherrill Deweese said. "We love it. We're so excited."
After years as foster parents, Sherill Deweese and his wife, Heather, adopted three sons Friday.
"They've got a forever home now," he said.
Elmer and Tara Redmon said in the middle of their foster and adoption journey, they found out they were pregnant with twins.
"So we now have four children under the age of 4," Tara Redmon.
The Redmon family adopted two little girls Friday: Romella and Valentina, who are biological sisters.
"It means a lot to get to this point, to be able to get here, to know we are helping these children as much as possible," Tara Redmon said. "And we are truly blessed to have them be part of our lives."
They said keeping the girls together was a priority from the very beginning.
"It was absolutely the right choice," she said. "We wanted to keep them together as much as possible.
"Nothing worth doing is ever easy," Elmer Redmon added.
The Deweese family has five other foster children at home and said reaching out to kids is their ministry.
"You know, some people go overseas to minster, some people do it within churches, some people do it around the world," Heather Deweese said. "We choose to do it in our home with kids that come to us."
Friday was filled with hugs, tears and joy inside the courtroom.
"We've got many emotions today," Sherill Deweese said. "I've cried too many times to count."
While Friday made the adoptions official, the families said they've loved these children as their own from the start.
"It's never been a question of they were a part of our family or not," Tara Redmon said. "They've always been a part of our family since day one."
"Today, while it's official, they've always been official in our heart," Heather Deweese said.
