PROSPECT, KY (WDRB) - When it comes to auctions, it’s nice to set your price — but what if it’s a multi-million-dollar home you have a shot at?
A nearly $5 million dollar Prospect home is hitting the auction in less than two weeks.
The 11,698 square foot home is located on nearly five acres on Wolf Pen Brand Road and features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The home is an absolute auction which means there is now reserve price. Perspective buyers are asked to come to the auction with their best offers.
The home will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price.
“Imagine the opportunity to name your own price on a beautiful property like this,” said John Terry of DeCaro Auctions International, the auctioneers company contracted with the current owners to sell the property.
Auctions of this magnitude usually take place in cities such as Beverly Hills, Miami, and New York. Rare for one happen in the Bluegrass state.
“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime. You get to name your own price. The auction will happen here, live at the property, you literally will be here, bidding against other people – that’s a great way to buy real estate,” said Terry.
Missy Klein is the broker representing the home and said the property built in 2013 was one of the most energy efficient homes in Kentucky.
The home comes with top of the line appliances, walnut floors, and a dining room that seats 12.
“The quality that the builder put into this home — he left nothing unturned. Made sure everything was done the right way,” said Klein. “Modern Lodge is what comes to mind for me. It definitely has a lot of the features that you would find in a lodge.”
The downstairs features diamond plate tiles which is connected to a three-car maintenance garage. Also downstairs is a room specifically fitted for wrapping gifts.
The grand entrance features a rod-iron, bronze, and marble staircase created by a local artist.
“You have a beautiful trophy home here," said Terry. "The opportunity is once in a lifetime. You can stroll out through the beautiful woods, take a walk, you have a beautiful pool, entertain inside — is there really anything else you’d be looking for?”
The infinity pool includes a spa and its own pool house and casita. The home is being offered unfurnished but the seller is willing to negotiate some of the furnishings.
The auction is not solely Kentucky-based. It is open to everyone no matter where they live, as bids will also be taken via Zoom and on the phone.
“Get every single person across the world who would have an interest and let them choose what they would want to pay for the property,” said Terry.
The auction will be held at the home located at 8501 Wolf Pen Branch Road at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
