LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Recent social media posts have stoked fears that gangs are on the rise in Louisville.
In the past, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the Louisville Metro Police Department have been hesitant to discuss gangs publicly. However, as the posts were circulating on Tuesday, LMPD released this statement:
"Stopping criminal gangs and groups from committing violence is among the highest priorities for the LMPD and our community partners. We appreciate and are following up on tips that citizens are offering online about recent violence, and encourage people to also utilize our anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673)"
It's unclear where the posts originated from, but a gang referenced in one is associated with the city of Memphis, a police source said.
There have been 47 homicides so far in 2019 in Louisville. Arrests have been made in 14 of those cases. At this same point in 2018, LMPD investigated 39 homicides.
LMPD would not comment on what shootings may be gang-related this year or about gangs in general.
A 2016 WDRB investigation found that more than two dozen gangs roamed the streets of Louisville.
