LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Scott County, Indiana, residents are without water after a water main break in the county on Tuesday.
The city of Scottsburg is experiencing "widespread water outage" in the north and west sides of town, according to a Facebook post by the City of Scottsburg.
Residents who use Sucker Fork Water Utility are under a "precautionary" boil water advisory for 48-72 hours after the water main break.
Residents under the boil water advisory are asked to boil their water for five minutes before using it.
Crews were working to fix the issue as of 4 p.m.
This story may be updated.
