LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public Works in Louisville worked through the night to clear the roads from downed trees, and although that work is done thousands of people are still without power.
LG&E told WDRB News the majority of customers will have power restored by late Sunday, but some areas hit hard may not have power until Monday. To view the LG&E outage map, click here.
LG&E and KU spokesperson Chris Whelan said the storm knocked out power for about 50,000 customers across Kentucky Friday night, and 10,000 of them still remain out in Jefferson County as of 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Neighborhoods near Hurstbourne Lane and Breckenridge Lane were hit the hardest. About 300 extra crews are helping.
In the back of the Royal Oaks Condominiums, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road, several old trees fell. Some of the condos have power, and the rest don't. Part of the reason is because of two snapped trees and downed, tangled power lines.
"It's an older neighborhood, lots of big old trees," Joan Gagel, a resident said. "And when you get that kind of wind and that much rain, that much water, they snap in the tree and now the wires are all up in the trees."
Storm damage on Kings Highway off Taylorsville Road on Aug. 26, 2023. (WDRB photo)
IMAGES | Damage caused by strong winds, heavy rain in Kentuckiana on Aug. 25, 2023
Storm damage on Kings Highway off Taylorsville Road on Aug. 26, 2023. (WDRB photo)
A tree fell on a Louisville Metro Police car on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Todd Henderson)
Damage caused by storms in Okolona on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Nick Lipsey)
Damage caused by storms in Louisville area on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Jacquelin Keefer)
Damage caused by storms in Louisville area on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Libbie Martin)
Damage caused by storms in Louisville area on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Melissa Straw)
Damage caused by storms in Louisville area on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Rebecca Shore)
Damage caused by storms in Jeffersontown area on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Anna Klein)
Damage caused by storms near Woodluck Avenue in Louisville on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by David Kelm)
Lightning strike in Mt. Washington area on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Suzanne Hobbs)
Damage caused by storms in Glendale area on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Cindy Owens)
A tree fell on a Louisville Metro Police car on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Todd Henderson)
Storm damage on Kings Highway off Taylorsville Road on Aug. 26, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Damage caused by storms in Lyndon area on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Jimmy McDowell)
Damage caused by storms in Jeffersontown area on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Mike Reid)
A tree down on Bardstown Road in the Highlands after storms came through Louisville on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
A tree fell on a Louisville Metro Police car on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Todd Henderson)
Neighbors said they saw sparks come out from behind their home Friday night, but this is the fourth time they've lost power this year.
Gagel wasn't home when the storm hit the Taylorsville Road area.
"I actually was at the gym up a Gardener Lane and driving home," Gagel said. "And so, all the darkness from Bowman Field all the way down Taylorsville Road, all the lights out. I wondered if there was light in Hikes Point. So, I just went on through and went over to Kroger's. Kroger's was out, everything over there was out. And, that's when I came back in and saw the tree laying on the ground across two lanes of Taylorsville Road. And, a car seemed like it was up in the leaves. So, it came pretty close to hitting that car."
Gagel said her power went out around 8 p.m. on Friday. Saturday afternoon she went to the store and bought some candles.
"I just want LG&E to know about the transformer issue back here. It's hanging on the pole," Gagel said.
Some of her neighbors left to stay with friends and family, but she wanted to stick around to let them know when the power's back.
Public Works crews were out since about 10 p.m. Friday and were wrapping up operations Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.
Sal Melendez with Louisville Metro Public Works said they received about 50 calls about downed trees, blocking the roads.
LG&E also said Friday's storm in particular brought a lot of lightning and wind and hundreds of problems, making it a very difficult to survey each problem. The damage at the Royal Oaks Condos in particular can't be seen from the road.