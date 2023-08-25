LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are without power across Kentuckiana after severe weather brought heavy rain and strong winds Friday evening.
According to LG&E/KU's outage map, 21,792 customers were without power in Jefferson County as of 9:03 p.m. Hundreds more are also without power in surrounding counties.
In southern Indiana, roughly 1,000 Duke Energy customers were without power as of 9:04 p.m., according to the utility company's outage map.
In Louisville, downed trees were being reported, including a large tree down on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
Do you have damage where you are? Share your photos on the WDRB Facebook page by clicking here.
To monitor power outages in Kentucky, click here.
To monitor power outages in Indiana, click here.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.