LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville residents are questioning their LG&E and KU bills, saying they aren't adding up.
No one wants to go to their mailbox and open an electricity bill to see something they weren't expecting, but some people in the area are opening up bill statements more than double what they were expecting.
Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU) read about 1.2 million meters a month across its service area, with about 1.3 million customers.
"On occasion, there are estimated reads," said LG&E Spokesperson Natasha Collins.
Collins said most of the time people's meters are read in person. However, locked properties, those with loose pets, and lightning can prevent those in-person meter reads from happening. So, it's calculated as an estimated bill.
"In those instances, it's clearly marked on the bill," said Collins. "It shows whether it is actual or estimated and it's something that's corrected after the meter has an opportunity to be read."
The estimated notation can be found in the upper left-hand corner of your bill.
Collins added that they calculate estimated reads by reading an account's usage history. They'll then compare it to the month from the previous year, and also consider weather conditions at the time.
"It could be, depending on what the use of reflected compared to the estimate, they could either be somebody that's an increase or decrease from what it was, but it's essentially a true up that corrects whatever the estimated was, with the actual," she said.
Collins said a bill may be higher once a meter is read in person, and the billing cycle reflects the corrected reading.
Customers who have concerns about their recent statement can contact LG&E to schedule another meter read.
As summertime temperatures get warmer, LG&E has some tips to keep your electric costs down. First, they suggest closing your blinds and curtains during the middle of the day when the sun is beating down. Second, keep your vents open and the air moving with fans. The company also suggests having your HVAC checked by a professional to make sure it's running efficiently.
Collins said you can download the LG&E and KU app, or call 502-589-1444, if you have questions.
