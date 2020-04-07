LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Some businesses have already had to shut their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a beautiful afternoon customers would likely be enjoying a nice meal and drink over good conversation on the patio at Ostra, but sadly that was not the case Tuesday.
“It’s certainly sad. Certainly sad. Especially as we’re approaching the months that you can actually make any sort of money in this market,” Co-owner Mike Brady said.
Brady said because of the restaurant’s fresh and irregular foods he and his partners decided takeout would be hard to do.
“One of our main partners, Chef Adam Burress, owner of Hammerheads ... incredibly popular spot. It’s a line out the door at 5 o’clock everyday and the numbers they were pulling in on carryout ... I was like, we’ll never survive,” Brady said.
APRON Inc. President Gary Fox said, like Ostra, Equus and Jack’s Lounge also had to close. He added even businesses that are doing carryout and delivery are struggling.
“I read a statistic today, they’re doing between 10 and 15 percent of what they would normally do, and that’s the ones that are doing well,” Fox said.
Fox said to help industry employees who have been laid off APRON Inc. is assisting with $500 dollar checks.
“I have over 400 applications for grants right now,” Fox said. “The need is overwhelming. People with mothers, with three and four children."
People are helping the organization help those in need by sending donations anywhere from $5 dollars to thousands of dollars.
“It was one night where I heard about these very large donations. A lot of it came in on the same day and I’m not a terribly emotional person and I had tears coming down my eyes,” Fox said.
The Lee Initiative is also helping laid-off workers by handing out to-go meals and needed supplies.
Brady is appreciative of how the community is coming together, but fears if something more is not done some foodie favorites might not make it.
“We need government assistance. We need banks to open their arms. It’s the backbone of the economy is hospitality and it’s not going to survive on takeout,” Brady said.
APRON Inc. has posted a list of ways to help those in the industry during this difficult time.
