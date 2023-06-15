LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Southern Indiana residents may have discolored water for the next few weeks.
Indiana American Water will be flushing the water distribution systems in Clarksville and New Albany starting Thursday through August 15th as part of routine maintenance.
The flushing will happen between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. When crews are working, people in the area may notice reduced pressure or discolored water.
If your water is discolored, you should run the cold water taps only at the lowest level of the house for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear.
You should also refrain from doing laundry during that time. To view impacted areas, click here.
